WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A gas leak has prompted a shut down of E. Dixie Drive and E. Central Ave and in West Carrollton.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at the 400 block of E. Dixie Drive.

According to initial reports it happened when someone with a lawnmower struck an above ground gas line.

2 NEWS is on the scene working to learn more about this developing story.