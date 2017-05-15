Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University

14-year-old Carson Huey-You walks off the stage after receiving a bachelor's degree in physics at the TCU commencement held in Fort Worth on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Huey-You, the youngest student ever to attend Texas Christian University, also double minored in math and Chinese since enrolling in 2013. (Louis DeLuca/Dallas Morning News) -- MANDATORY CREDIT, TV OUT, MAGS OUT, NO SALES, INTERNET USE BY AP MEMBERS ONLY

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University.

Carson Huey-You was among more than 2,000 students getting degrees Saturday at the Fort Worth school founded in 1873. He started at TCU in 2013 when he was 11. He also has minors in Chinese and math.

Huey-You tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram his favorite thing about college has been getting to learn things he never thought about, things he never knew existed and things he might not even think about thinking about. He also says he’s learned how to deal with “some real hard classes” and get over the disappointment of a poor score on a test.

The self-described “normal dude” wants to work on getting graduate degrees in quantum mechanics.

