Grief counselors at Piqua High School after student’s death

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Grief counselors were on hand at Piqua High School to assist classmates of 16-year-old Zachary McDaniel who drowned while fishing in a pond, Sunday.

Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said the death was a shock to Zachary’s classmates and the wider school community.

“It’s very tragic and you know, anytime an accident like this happens you just got to kind of think through that and wonder why,” Thompson said.

Crews searched for three hours before a dive team located Zachary’s body.

Police say his step father tried to help the struggling teen, but by the time he reached him, Zachary had slipped beneath the water.

“Words cannot possibly express what that family is going through right now,” Thompson said.

“On Mother’s Day, on top of it, it’s just a very, very sad moment for us.”

Thompson said the school is doing what it does best in times like this – supporting one another and sharing fond memories.

“Just the spirit of him. Just the things they’re talking about him, in terms of how fun he was to be around,” he said.

“It’s a tragedy but our students are reflecting from it and trying to make the best of the situation so that they can grow and be better individuals.”