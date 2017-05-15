Loretta Lynn starting rehabilitation after stroke

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs in concert at the American Music Theater in Lancaster, Pa. Lynn has postponed shows after suffering injuries in a fall that will require minor surgery. Her injuries were described as not serious, but a statement posted on her website on Wednesday, Sept. 7, said her doctors have advised her to stay off the road until she’s made a full recovery. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country legend Loretta Lynn is starting rehabilitation after suffering a stroke more than a week ago.

An update posted on her website Monday said the 85-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter has been moved from a hospital into rehabilitation. She was taken to the hospital on May 4 after having a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. But she is expected to make a full recovery.

The post said she wanted to thank everyone for prayers and support.

The Grammy-winner had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which was made into a best-selling book and movie, as well as songs like “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” ”The Pill,” and “One’s on the Way.”

