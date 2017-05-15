MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDTN) – A Memphis man who set himself on fire outside a restaurant and broadcast it live on Facebook has died.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday.

33-year-old, Jared Mclemore ran into a Tennessee bar screaming and in flames. Witness tried to pout the fire out with coats and shirt but it was too late.

A second man suffered burns after trying to kick a lighter away. He was last listed in non-critical condition.

One woman inside the bar said she will never forget the scene.

“I saw Jared run in on fire from foot to head. It looked almost like a movie. There were some people that thought it was a joke,” says witness Kimberly Koehler.

People familiar with Mclemore say he struggled with mental illness.

They also said his ex-girlfriend was across the street and had a restraining order against him.