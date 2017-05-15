Memphis man who set himself on fire, livestreamed it on Facebook dies

By Published:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDTN) – A Memphis man who set himself on fire outside a restaurant and broadcast it live on Facebook has died.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday.

33-year-old, Jared Mclemore ran into a Tennessee bar screaming and in flames. Witness tried to pout the fire out with coats and shirt but it was too late.

A second man suffered burns after trying to kick a lighter away. He was last listed in non-critical condition.

One woman inside the bar said she will never forget the scene.

“I saw Jared run in on fire from foot to head. It looked almost like a movie. There were some people that thought it was a joke,” says witness Kimberly Koehler.

People familiar with Mclemore say he struggled with mental illness.

They also said his ex-girlfriend was across the street and had a restraining order against him.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s