Ohio gas prices rise but remain below national average

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices have risen around Ohio in the past week, though drivers in the state are still paying less than the national average.

Ohio’s average for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.26 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up from $2.19 a week ago and just a penny more than the average a year ago.

The national average was about $2.34 Monday. That’s a penny cheaper than a week ago but above the average of $2.22 reported at this time last year.

AAA says gas prices had slowly dropped in early May because of a glut of available gasoline in the U.S., high production and a drop in crude oil prices.

