OVI suspected in rollover crash in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A rollover crash on I-75 sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Monday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near West Carrollton.

A vehicle ran off the road and flipped onto its top.

Authorities on the scene say the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators say they found a bag containing drugs. OVI is suspected as a cause of the crash.

It remains under investigation. Authorities haven’t released information about any potential charges.