Still no deal between UnitedHealthcare, Premier Health

By Published:
United Healthcare Center grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011 on Fulton Street in Hempstead, N.Y. (Bill Kostroun/AP Images for UnitedHealthcare)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Customers insured by UnitedHealthcare on an individual plan or through an employer now have to pay out-of-network costs at Premier Health facilities.

The two entities parted ways over the weekend.

Coverage for Medicare Advantage holders is set to expire in December.

2 NEWS reached out to Premier Health and they released a statement:

“Premier Health remains committed to resolving our differences with UnitedHealthcare as soon as possible while protecting patient choice. We continue to keep the lines of communication open out of great concern for our patients. The upheaval that UnitedHealthcare is creating for its members in the middle of a benefit year is disappointing, and we greatly appreciate that local employers are taking steps to ensure that their employees continue to have a choice of providers for their health care needs.”

UnitedHealthcare issued a statement over the weekend. The provider says Premier refuses to offer competitive benefits.

“Despite repeated efforts to reach a compromise, all of Premier Health Network’s proposals maintained their position as one of the most expensive health systems in Southwest Ohio and demanded local businesses be restricted from offering competitive benefits that put consumer choice first and allow workers to be rewarded for choosing quality, cost efficient care providers.UnitedHealthcare’s goal remains to find an acceptable solution that would renew in-network access to Premier’s hospitals and physicians with a contract focused on quality, affordable health care that preserves consumer choice.”

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s