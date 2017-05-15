Still no deal between UnitedHealthcare, Premier Health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Customers insured by UnitedHealthcare on an individual plan or through an employer now have to pay out-of-network costs at Premier Health facilities.

The two entities parted ways over the weekend.

Coverage for Medicare Advantage holders is set to expire in December.

2 NEWS reached out to Premier Health and they released a statement:

“Premier Health remains committed to resolving our differences with UnitedHealthcare as soon as possible while protecting patient choice. We continue to keep the lines of communication open out of great concern for our patients. The upheaval that UnitedHealthcare is creating for its members in the middle of a benefit year is disappointing, and we greatly appreciate that local employers are taking steps to ensure that their employees continue to have a choice of providers for their health care needs.”

UnitedHealthcare issued a statement over the weekend. The provider says Premier refuses to offer competitive benefits.

“Despite repeated efforts to reach a compromise, all of Premier Health Network’s proposals maintained their position as one of the most expensive health systems in Southwest Ohio and demanded local businesses be restricted from offering competitive benefits that put consumer choice first and allow workers to be rewarded for choosing quality, cost efficient care providers.UnitedHealthcare’s goal remains to find an acceptable solution that would renew in-network access to Premier’s hospitals and physicians with a contract focused on quality, affordable health care that preserves consumer choice.”