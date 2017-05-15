Vandals cover boy scout cabin in vulgar graffiti

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Less than 24 hours after local high school students volunteered to paint a cabin used by boy scouts, vandals spray-painted vulgar graffiti on the walls.

This is the second time the cabin has been vandalized.

The West Milton police department is now on the hunt for the people responsible.

“We had 60 young folks that very graciously donated their time to freshen up something here in the village and their work was pretty much wiped out, in a day,” West Milton Police Department chief Harry Busse said.

Crude slogans and images were scattered on the walls and stone fireplace of the cabin.

It happened a day after students from Milton Union High School banded together to paint the building, Friday – covering up old graffiti that had stained the walls for months.

But less than 24 hours later, the cabin was right back to where it started with more marks covering the freshly painted surface.

The city manager, Monday, once again, painting over the mess.

Busse called it frustrating.

“The [stone fireplace], to get that off, it has to be professional sandblasted to get that out of the stone, you can’t paint over that,” Busse said.

“You got all the nooks and crannies and crevices so that’s going to take a professional to come in and do that.”

Anyone with any information about who may have done this is asked to contact the West Milton police department.