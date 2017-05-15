Woman faces inducing panic charge after false shooting claim in Darke County

By Published:
Faith Fellers mugshot/Darke County Jail

ROSSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A Darke County woman is behind bars after claiming people were shot at a house in Rossburg.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to West Main St. in Rossburg after a woman called 911, claiming people had been shot.

When deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they made contact with 49-year-old Faith Fellers, who had made the 911 call.

After investigating, deputies determined no one had been shot.

Fellers was arrested on a charge of inducing panic. She’s being held in the Darke County Jail.

Fellers is facing a second inducing panic charge from an incident in April. She pleaded not guilty on that charge in early May.

