3 Columbus Zoo polar bear cubs named

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, a polar bear cub makes its public debut with her mother Anana in their habitat at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium looked to the public for help in naming Anana's female cub born Nov. 8. Amelia Gray emerged as the winner in the worldwide contest. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three polar bear cubs born to two different mothers at a central Ohio zoo last year now have names.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium looked to the public for help in naming Anana’s female cub born Nov. 8. Amelia Gray emerged as the winner in the worldwide contest.

Zoo staff chose the names for Aurora’s twin cubs born Nov. 14. The female cub is named Neva, meaning white snow, and the male is Nuniq, after the cubs’ late father.

Nanuq fathered five surviving offspring as part of a conservation effort at the zoo. He was euthanized in April after veterinarians determined he had liver cancer and few options for treatment.

