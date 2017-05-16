AG: Witness charged in Rhoden family murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday a witness has been charged in the investigation into the murders of eight family members in Pike County.

The witness, James Manley, 40, of Pike County was charged Tuesday with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of vandalism, both felonies.

The Attorney General’s Office says Manley allegedly destroyed a GPS device used in the investigation.

Monday, investigators said they seized a trailer belonging to the family of one of the victims in the Rhoden case.

The trailer was taken from one of multiple sites that authorities searched late last week. Bernie Brown, who owns property in Peebles where the trailer had been stored, said its owners needed a place to keep household items after recently selling their Adams County farm.

The Pike County sheriff and the Ohio attorney general’s office won’t discuss details of any searches or other parts of the investigation into the April 2016 deaths of seven adults and one teenage boy from the Rhoden family.

They were found shot at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles south of Columbus. Three children were found unharmed.

No arrests have been made, and family members have pleaded for anyone with information that might help solve the case to come forward.