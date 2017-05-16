Auditor find Greenville Public Library to have incomplete records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greenville Public Library did not maintain proper supporting documentation for $672 spent during 2015 and 2016, state auditors found.

An audit of the library released Tuesday by Auditor of State Dave Yost found six expenditures totaling $514 made at food establishments during 2016:

  • Brenda’s Beanery: $168
  • D’Allesios: $154
  • Montage Cafe: $98.74
  • Papa John’s Pizza: $49.46
  • Eikenberry’s IGA: $25.74
  • Subway: $18.50

The library was unable to provide proper supporting documentation to show any of the spending served a proper public purpose. It also could not support $158 in reimbursements issued to Fiscal Officer Susi Halley.

“Accountability is tossed out the window when governments leave holes in their records,” Auditor Yost said. “The library needs to revise its spending practices to ensure every dollar spent has a detailed document to back it up.”

Auditors issued a $672 finding for recovery against Halley because she authorized the expenditures. She and Director John Vehre repaid the full amount during the audit.

 

