Bon Jovi surprises grads, guests with commencement show

By Published:
(Courtesy: Fairleigh Dickinson University)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The rock band Bon Jovi has surprised graduates and guests at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s commencement exercises by putting on an impromptu performance.

Fairleigh Dickinson University won a nationwide contest to bring the New Jersey-based band to play their graduation by generating the most interest on social media.

Jon Bon Jovi, who was born and raised in Sayreville, New Jersey, advised graduates Tuesday to write their life plans in pencil, because life has a way of changing them.

Most of the students did not know Bon Jovi would be appearing until they were already inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home field for the NFL’s Jets and Giants.

