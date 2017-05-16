Boonshoft Behind The Scenes Tours

From unusual oddities to important pieces of history, the Dayton Society of Natural History’s Collection houses 1.7 million objects that are just waiting to be explored. Take a behind-the-scenes tour of DSNH Collection, housed at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, and get a glimpse of extinct species, thousand-year-old fossils, cultural objects from around the world, and ancient artifacts from Dayton’s earliest inhabitants.
