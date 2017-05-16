Cincinnati Bengals’ ‘Pacman’ Jones pleads guilty to one count

CINCINNATI (AP) – Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge from an altercation this year.
Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory dismissed misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct at the prosecutor’s request after a plea agreement. He sentenced Jones to time already served – two days – on the obstructing official business count.
The 33-year-old Jones apologized in court Tuesday for his behavior and specifically to a Cincinnati police officer he made profane comments to after his arrest.
The Hamilton County prosecutor earlier dismissed a felony count alleging Jones spit on a jail nurse.
Jones was jailed Jan. 3 in the latest incident in a career marked by legal issues.
Jones is still subject to potential NFL discipline.