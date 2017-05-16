Crossroads Hospital, Bill Donuts thank first responders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Hospice and Bill’s Donuts thanks first responders Monday with coffee and donuts in drive-thru style.

To kick off National Police Week Dina Crawford, Executive Director for Crossroads Hospice says, “We just wanted to take time out to honor our first responders and law enforcement because, you know, they’re here to help us every day. They do help us every day and it’s just kind of a thank you.”

President Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 and the week in that date falls as police week.

Events are held in D.C. that draw tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world.

 

