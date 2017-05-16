Dollar General grants $230K in Ohio for literacy

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn, (WDTN) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Tuesday the award of more than $230,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

The company says these funds are to supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves, and plan to positively impact the lives of nearly 21,000 Ohioans.

“Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of serving others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”

The grants in Ohio are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Tuesday.

Recipients plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English.

Ohio recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.

City Organization Name County Amount Dayton Brunner Literacy Center MONTGOMERY $10,000.00 Dayton Sinclair Community College Foundation MONTGOMERY $10,000.00 Springfield Clark State Community College CLARK $7,500.00 Springfield Springfield City Board of Education CLARK $10,000.00 Athens Ohio University Foundation- Zanesville ATHENS $2,800.00 Berea OhioGuidestone CUYAHOGA $3,000.00 Bowling Green La Conexion de Wood County WOOD $8,000.00 Cardington Cardington-Lincoln Public Library MORROW $1,500.00 Cincinnati Education Matters, Inc. HAMILTON $10,000.00 Cincinnati Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati HAMILTON $12,000.00 Cincinnati The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Foundation HAMILTON $3,000.00 Cincinnati WordPlay Cincy HAMILTON $2,000.00 Cleveland Lifelong Learning CUYAHOGA $1,000.00 Cleveland Merrick House CUYAHOGA $12,000.00 Cleveland Near West Side Multi-Service Center CUYAHOGA $12,000.00 Cleveland Seeds of Literacy CUYAHOGA $12,000.00 Cleveland The Spanish American Committee for a Better Community CUYAHOGA $10,000.00 Columbus Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbus FRANKLIN $3,000.00 Columbus Columbus Literacy Council FRANKLIN $10,000.00 Columbus Dominican Sisters of Peace FRANKLIN $7,750.00 Columbus Lower Lights Ministries FRANKLIN $2,000.00 Conneaut Friends of the Conneaut Public Library ASHTABULA $3,000.00 Fostoria Kaubisch Memorial Public Library SENECA $500.00 Fremont Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE SANDUSKY $8,166.00 Lisbon Lepper Public Library COLUMBIANA $2,000.00 Louisville Louisville Public Library STARK $3,000.00 Mansfield The Salvation Army – Dewald Community Center RICHLAND $2,000.00 McConnelsville Morgan County Learning Center MORGAN $8,400.00 Medina Literacy Council of Medina County MEDINA $8,000.00 Milford Literacy Council of Clermont and Brown Counties CLERMONT $5,000.00 Sycamore Mohawk Community Library WYANDOT $2,000.00 Toledo Social Services for the Arab Community LUCAS $10,000.00 Toledo Water for Ishmael LUCAS $10,000.00 Toledo YMCA of Greater Toledo LUCAS $2,000.00 Versailles Worch Memorial Public Library DARKE $1,000.00 Wauseon Sara’s Garden FULTON $2,000.00 Wellington Herrick Memorial Library LORAIN $2,000.00 Wooster Wayne County ABLE WAYNE $10,000.00 Youngstown Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County MAHONING $2,000.00