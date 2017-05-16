Dollar General grants $230K in Ohio for literacy

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn, (WDTN) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Tuesday the award of more than $230,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.
The company says these funds are to supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves, and plan to positively impact the lives of nearly 21,000 Ohioans.
“Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of serving others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”
The grants in Ohio are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Tuesday.
Recipients plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English.
Ohio recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.
|City
|Organization Name
|County
|Amount
|Dayton
|Brunner Literacy Center
|MONTGOMERY
|$10,000.00
|Dayton
|Sinclair Community College Foundation
|MONTGOMERY
|$10,000.00
|Springfield
|Clark State Community College
|CLARK
|$7,500.00
|Springfield
|Springfield City Board of Education
|CLARK
|$10,000.00
|Athens
|Ohio University Foundation- Zanesville
|ATHENS
|$2,800.00
|Berea
|OhioGuidestone
|CUYAHOGA
|$3,000.00
|Bowling Green
|La Conexion de Wood County
|WOOD
|$8,000.00
|Cardington
|Cardington-Lincoln Public Library
|MORROW
|$1,500.00
|Cincinnati
|Education Matters, Inc.
|HAMILTON
|$10,000.00
|Cincinnati
|Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati
|HAMILTON
|$12,000.00
|Cincinnati
|The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Foundation
|HAMILTON
|$3,000.00
|Cincinnati
|WordPlay Cincy
|HAMILTON
|$2,000.00
|Cleveland
|Lifelong Learning
|CUYAHOGA
|$1,000.00
|Cleveland
|Merrick House
|CUYAHOGA
|$12,000.00
|Cleveland
|Near West Side Multi-Service Center
|CUYAHOGA
|$12,000.00
|Cleveland
|Seeds of Literacy
|CUYAHOGA
|$12,000.00
|Cleveland
|The Spanish American Committee for a Better Community
|CUYAHOGA
|$10,000.00
|Columbus
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbus
|FRANKLIN
|$3,000.00
|Columbus
|Columbus Literacy Council
|FRANKLIN
|$10,000.00
|Columbus
|Dominican Sisters of Peace
|FRANKLIN
|$7,750.00
|Columbus
|Lower Lights Ministries
|FRANKLIN
|$2,000.00
|Conneaut
|Friends of the Conneaut Public Library
|ASHTABULA
|$3,000.00
|Fostoria
|Kaubisch Memorial Public Library
|SENECA
|$500.00
|Fremont
|Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE
|SANDUSKY
|$8,166.00
|Lisbon
|Lepper Public Library
|COLUMBIANA
|$2,000.00
|Louisville
|Louisville Public Library
|STARK
|$3,000.00
|Mansfield
|The Salvation Army – Dewald Community Center
|RICHLAND
|$2,000.00
|McConnelsville
|Morgan County Learning Center
|MORGAN
|$8,400.00
|Medina
|Literacy Council of Medina County
|MEDINA
|$8,000.00
|Milford
|Literacy Council of Clermont and Brown Counties
|CLERMONT
|$5,000.00
|Sycamore
|Mohawk Community Library
|WYANDOT
|$2,000.00
|Toledo
|Social Services for the Arab Community
|LUCAS
|$10,000.00
|Toledo
|Water for Ishmael
|LUCAS
|$10,000.00
|Toledo
|YMCA of Greater Toledo
|LUCAS
|$2,000.00
|Versailles
|Worch Memorial Public Library
|DARKE
|$1,000.00
|Wauseon
|Sara’s Garden
|FULTON
|$2,000.00
|Wellington
|Herrick Memorial Library
|LORAIN
|$2,000.00
|Wooster
|Wayne County ABLE
|WAYNE
|$10,000.00
|Youngstown
|Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County
|MAHONING
|$2,000.00