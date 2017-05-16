Dragons shut out in South Bend

South Bend, Ind.—South Bend’s Wladimir Galindo drilled a solo home run in the seventh inning to account for the game’s only run as the Cubs defeated the Dayton Dragons 1-0 on Tuesday. The Dayton loss snapped their four-game winning streak and was only the third loss in the last 18 games for the Dragons. They were shutout for the first time this season.

The Dragons fell to 26-12 on the year. They remain in first place in the Midwest League East Division but saw their lead cut to one-half game over West Michigan, who could move into a tie for first place with the Dragons by defeating Bowling Green tonight. South Bend is one and one-half games out of first. The top two teams will qualify for post-season play over the course of the 70-game first half season.

Dayton starting pitcher Wennington Romero (3-1) was a hard-luck loser, going the distance for the Dragons. He allowed just four hits and no walks, retiring 15 straight batters at one point, while striking out four as his earned run average for the year fell to 1.97. Romero’s only mistake of the day was the one-out homer to Galindo in the seventh inning.

The Dragons best chance to score came in the third inning. With one out, Hector Vargas lined a single to center field and raced around to third on the same play when the base hit was misplayed for an error. The next hitter, Michael Beltre, hit a ground ball to shortstop and was thrown out at the plate as he attempted to score. T.J. Friedl grounded out to end the inning.

South Bend reliever Duncan Robinson entered the game to start the sixth inning and did not allow a hit the rest of the day, tossing four innings to earn the win. He walked one and struck out five.

Vargas was 2 for 3, collecting his third straight multi-hit game for the Dragons. Friedl also had a hit. All three Dayton hits were singles.

The Dragons battle the Cubs in South Bend in the rubber match of the series on Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. Max Wotell (0-0, 6.00) will make his second start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Manuel Rondon (4-1, 4.91). The next home game is Thursday, May 18 when the Dragons host the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Fifth Third Field.