Firefighters respond to double overdose while battling house fire

Authorities use Narcan to revive two people near a house fire on Dow St. in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Dayton had to pull double duty after two people overdosed on drugs.

Crews were at a vacant house fire in the 800 block of  Dow Street just before midnight on Monday.

While firefighters were working to put out the fire, a call came from just down the street about a person down.

Authorities went to that scene and found a man and a woman overdosing in a vehicle.

Crews used eight doses of Narcan on the man and three on the woman to revive them.

Both were taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

 

 

