Impact of caffeine on teenagers

Caffeine and teenagers (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a teenager died from consuming too much caffeine, 2 NEWS spoke with local health officials about intake.

A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.

Watts says Cripe drank a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald’s and an energy drink in the two hours before his heart fell out of rhythm at Spring Hill High School near Chapin on April 26.

2 NEWS spoke with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery Co. spokesperson, Dan Suffoletto about how much is too much.

“The thing about caffeinated drinks is those may contain more caffeine than coffee. So, you’re going to want to read the label closely to see how much you’re consuming,” he said.

Suffoletto says anyone under 18 shouldn’t be consuming caffeine. It’s unclear how much is safe or unsafe for teens or young children, since studies of its effects are not permitted in children. The suggested amount for adults is 400 milligrams a day or four cups of coffee.

