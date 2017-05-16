Local pools inspected for public safety

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Public pool facilities are getting ready ahead of summer and that includes undergoing regular safety inspections.

From the water quality to the fencing around the pool, inspectors look at a lot to make sure you are safe while swimming.

With the number of people getting in and out of these public pools, they are bound to get dirty.

“Even not showering before you get in the pool can introduce a lot of sweat and oils and hairsprays and all that kind of stuff to that water quality and it’s just going to affect the balance,” said Montgomery County Public Health Registered Sanitarian, Matt Tyler.

That’s why it’s so important to keep proper chlorine and PH levels. It’s one of the biggest items checked by sanitarians.

These inspectors visit all public pools every two weeks during the summer. They look at everything from the water and drains to the floors and safety equipment.

“Chlorine level and then the clearness of the water because if the pool is too cloudy to see the bottom of the pool, that is an automatic closure,” said Tyler.

There is a minimum amount of chlorine that is required to be in these pools, but 2 NEWS Investigates found there’s currently no max in the state of Ohio.

“Too much chlorine: one, it’s a waste of product. Two, it can upset the water quality,” said Tyler, “It can make people’s eyes a little itchy or watery. It can give some people’s skin rashes.”

The state is currently considering changing that.

Just because a pool smells like chlorine doesn’t mean there is too much in it. In fact, it actually indicates the opposite.

“You really shouldn’t smell a strong chlorine smell when you walk into a pool. That might be an indicator something might be wrong,” said Tyler.

Before you jump in your local swimming pool take a look online. All the latest inspection reports can be found here: http://inspections.phdmc.org/