New health center planned for Monroe community

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Atrium Medical Center has announced plans to build a health center in the community of Monroe.

The facility will be built at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Ohio 63. The project was announced in a release from Premier Health.

The land for the project, which covers 16 acres in the northwest corner of the intersection, has already been purchased. The health center will be more than 19,000 square feet, housing a primary care practice, specialty physicians and other services.

The project is currently in the planning stages. After selecting a developer, construction will begin quickly to meet the projected opening date in 2018.

Once the project is complete, Premier Health says the Monroe Medical Center will relocate to Cincinnati-Dayton Road site.

