Officials: house fire in Dayton ‘suspicious’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire in east Dayton is considered to be suspicious, according to fire officials.

The fire happened in the 2300 block of E. Third St.

When crews got to the home — they found flames shooting out of the upstairs windows.

The home was occupied; however, officials say everyone was able to get out safely.

Crews ran into several issues trying to battle the fire.

District Chief Barry Baldwin says those crews weren’t able to get to the second floor because the stairs were destroyed in the fire.

They also had power lines nearby — which created a second fire source.

District Chief Baldwin says they’ve been on multiple runs overnight — eating into their resources.

“Today has been especially busy. All these crews there runs have been into the teens. 15, 16, 17 runs before they got here tonight. Everybody is pretty tired, and wore out. It’s been a busy, busy day.”

Dayton Fire called for mutual aid from Kettering and Riverside due to another fire in a different part of the city.

“They still got crews over there, so we were a little short on resources initially. We finally got our responses filled out, and got the fire put out.”

2NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates when they become available.