ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood police are investigating after a baby was abandoned at the Hoke Road Walmart.

Police say a Trotwood woman gave birth to a baby Monday and decided she didn’t want it.

Investigators say she left the child in the Walmart parking lot and told her friend to call the police, who took the baby to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The baby is okay.

No charges will be filed.