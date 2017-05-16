Single car accident kills one after SUV hits fence, catches fire

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car accident in Covington has claimed the life of at least one person.

A car accident in the 7200 block of West Ingle Road has killed at least one person after an SUV struck a fence and caught fire.

The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. and involved one car.

According to Miami County Chief Deputy Steve Lord, deputies arrived quickly after the call for help came in. Deputies tried to remove the woman driver from the car while it was on fire.

