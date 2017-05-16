Stillwater River clean-up slated from June 2

By Published:
Stillwater River (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Soil & Water Conservation District is holding its annual Stillwater River Clean-up June 2.

According to the SWCD, the effort has removed tons of trash from the stream and its banks over the years.

The event is free to participate and pizza and canoes will be provided.

The SWCD says you will get wet and muddy and should be prepared to do some strenuous work.

Participants should dress properly for the weather and be sure to wear close-toed, thick-soled shoes.

This event is FREE, but preregistration is required. For details and to reserve your spot, call or email Kristen Lauer at (937) 854-7645 or LauerK@mcohio.org before May 26.

Partners of the event include the cities of Clayton and Englewood, Five Rivers MetroParks, the Montgomery County Solid Waste District, Pizza Factory and Rivers Unlimited.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 and end around 1:00 p.m.

 

 

