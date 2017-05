BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a 15-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he fired a cap gun during lunch at a Beavercreek school.

Beavercreek Police say the boy fired the cap gun three times at Ferguson Junior High while at lunch Tuesday.

The teen will be charged with attempted inducing panic, police say.

He was taken to the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center.

There were no injuries or evacuations.