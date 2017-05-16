SWAT called to Dayton home after men force their way in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and Dayton SWAT teams are on the scene where a man reportedly forced his way into a home.

Police have the area around a home in the 700 block of Mia Avenue taped off. Mia Avenue is closed in the area.

Police say they were chasing three burglary suspects and arrested one of them. Two other men pushed a homeowner who was walking out of their home aside and ran into the house, locking the door. The suspects are still inside the home, according to police.

Hostage negotiators from the Dayton Police Department are also on the scene.

