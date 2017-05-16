Terrifying hit-and-run caught on camera in Florida

By Published:

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that was caught by security cameras.

Home surveillance video shows a gold Ford Explorer fishtailing down Moog Road in Holiday. The video shows the driver run into a family’s front yard, hit their truck, swing back out into the street and then hit a 7th-grade boy who was riding his bike.

14-year-old Johnny Walsh Jr. says he saw the SUV coming, but didn’t realize what happened until he was on the ground.

“He almost ran me over too, but I hurried up and rolled the other way,” he says.

In the video, it appears Walsh braces for the impact. He says he tried to push himself off the car, so he wouldn’t roll underneath it once he was on the ground.

“I don’t remember saying anything except, ‘I needed my parents’,” Johnny says.

