VIDEO: Michigan bus hits power pole

ALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Video from inside a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus shows the tense moments when the bus crashed into a utility pole, bringing down power lines and trapping passengers inside.

Four people were hurt, but their injuries were minor.

The view from the front of the bus shows a car start to edge into the bus’ lane. The bus driver swerves and then slams through the power pole, which comes to a rest on top of the bus.

The same moment from a camera inside the bus shows the car clip the front end of the bus before it collided with the pole.

The crash was just the start of the ordeal. Consumers Energy had to de-energize the live wires that landed on top of the bus before passengers could exit safely.

In the video, the dozen or so people on board can be heard catching their breath in the tense moments immediately after the crash. Passengers asked each other if everyone was OK.

