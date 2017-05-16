HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) — A video of a young woman walking on a busy Houston Freeway while talking on the phone has been shared thousands of times on social media.

The video was posted to Jefe De Jeffs’s Facebook page with the caption, “Girl just walking on 45 northbound in the middle of the freeway on her cell phone like nothing going on! This is crazy! Share! Share! Share! Share!”

The recording shows the girl, dressed in shorts, a tank top and boots, walking along I-45 north as cars whiz by.

The person holding the camera yells, “Get off the freeway!”

The girl looks back and keeps walking, the video shows.

Police told NBC affiliate KPRC-TV they started receiving 911 calls around 5:30pm. When officers arrived the woman was not there.

It is unclear why she was walking on the congested highway.