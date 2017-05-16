Woman turns canceled wedding into benefit dinner for Ronald McDonald House volunteers

MAPLEWOOD, MN (KARE) – A Minnesota woman whose wedding was recently called off turned the canceled nuptials into a charitable celebration benefiting sick children and their families.

Jenna Yorkovich, 23, broke up with her fiance seven weeks ago, and soon after, realized her payments for the venue and catering were non-refundable.

On the night she was supposed to walk down the aisle at Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis, a crowded room of Ronald McDonald House volunteers became her guests of honor instead.

Yorkovich wants to be a pediatric nurse and currently works at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. She encounters many families with sick children who depend on Ronald McDonald House.

“Seeing how Ronald McDonald influences people’s lives, I thought it would be a great phone call to make and a great phone call turned into a great event so that helps,” said Yorkovich. “It took a lot of courage to do it and I’m doing everything possible to make the best of the situation.”

Ronald McDonald House would not otherwise afford such a celebration for their faithful volunteers.

“You know they call Ronald McDonald House the house that love built and I’m so grateful for the family’s graciousness and their blessings today,” said Jill Evenocheck, Ronald McDonald House President & CEO.

