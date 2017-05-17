Accused Dayton church shooter says he’s being framed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Daniel Schooler, the man accused of fatally shooting his brother, Reverend William Schooler claims he’s being framed.

Daniel Schooler is set to go in front of a jury in June, more than a year after Rev. William Schooler was killed at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church.

Daniel Schooler wrapped up his pre-trial hearings Wednesday morning.

However, before heading back to the Montgomery County Jail, Schooler approached the judge.

“The prosecution of this county is framing (me) on this occasion,” said Schooler.

Daniel Schooler faces two counts of murder.

“I feel that it’s incorrect for them to be the ones to try me,” said Schooler to Judge Steven Darkof.

An accusation the judge waived off, saying he has not heard evidence to support this claim.

“It is in fact the responsibility of the Montgomery County Prosecutor to prosecute the charges that have been brought against you,” said Judge Darkof.

Daniel Schooler responded, “They are going to frame me!”

The trial will start on June 12th and is expected to last 4 days. 2 NEWS will be there and we will keep you updated.