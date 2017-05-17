Bengals sign WR Malone

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bengals signed WR Josh Malone of the University of Tennessee, a fourth-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. He is the eighth of the Bengals’ 11 draft picks to sign.

Malone totaled 104 receptions for 1608 yards and 14 TDs in three seasons with the Volunteers. In 2016, he caught 50 catches for 972 yards (10th most in school history) and 11 TDs (third most in school history), and his 19.4 yards per reception set a new UT single-season record. Malone was the second of three Bengals fourth-round draft picks.

Three Bengals draftees still are unsigned: HB Joe Mixon (second round; Oklahoma), DE Jordan Willis (third round; Kansas State) and C/G J.J. Dielman (fifth round; Utah).