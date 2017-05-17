Brother of Pike Co. massacre victim given $80,000 bond

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – The brother of one of the Pike County massacre victims was given an $80,000 in court Wednesday after appearing on tampering with evidence and vandalism charges.

James Manley, 40, of Pike County was charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

He is the brother of Dana Rhoden, who was found dead along with seven others in Pike County on the morning of April 22 in rural Pike County.