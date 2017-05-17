Children injured in Pennsylvania bus rollover

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Several children were injured and one was taken by helicopter to a Pennsylvania hospital after a crash involving a school bus.

The bus overturned just before 8:00 a.m. near Lancaster.

A PennDOT spokesperson says there were multiple injuries to children on the bus. At least one child was airlifted to a hospital.

Our sister station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania reports at least one child was trapped.

State Route 30 is closed in both directions between Bowman Road and Ronks Road and will remain closed for much of the morning.

Fire police are directing motorists to back roads around the crash.