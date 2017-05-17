Crews battle third house fire in two days

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are working to determine a cause for a vacant house fire in Dayton.

It happened near Harvard Boulevard and Benson Drive early Wednesday morning. 

When crews arrived, they found flames had extended all the way to the roof.
Officials say the home was vacant, and there was no damage to nearby homes. 

Those Officials also say they’ve received an unusual amount of calls over the past two days.

Investigators are now working three seperate fire investigations over the past two days. 

District Chief Cheryl Clark says the firefighters made the right decision by exiting the home before the roof collapsed. 

“The first crew did a really good job. They thought they could go inside,” she added, “quickly realized they couldn’t and then protected the exposure until the rest of the crews got to the scene.”

Nobody was hurt batting the flames. 

