Dragons lose rubber match in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—South Bend’s Isaac Paredes collected three hits including a two-run home run as the Cubs defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-5 on Wednesday. The Cubs took two-out-of-three in the series.

The Dragons have lost back-to-back games for the first time since April 25-26. Despite the losses Tuesday and Wednesday, the Dragons are still 15-4 over their last 19 games.

The Dragons are 26-13 on the year. They remain tied with West Michigan, who also lost on Wednesday, for first place in the Midwest League East Division. South Bend is in third place, one-half game out of first. The top two teams will qualify for post-season play over the course of the 70-game first half season.

South Bend opened a 4-1 lead over the first two innings, scoring two in the first and two more in the second. The Dragons battled back, getting solo home runs from Taylor Trammell in the fourth and Bruce Yari in the fifth to make it 4-3. Trammell’s homer was his third of the season while the home run by Yari marked his first hit with the Dayton team in only his second game.

But South Bend extended their lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth to pull ahead 7-3. The Dragons scored one run in the eighth on a two-out RBI infield single by Brantley Bell to make it 7-4.

T.J. Friedl led off the Dayton ninth inning with a double to center field, and Friedl scored on a one-out single by Trammell to make it 7-5. With the tying run at the plate and one out, the Dragons had a chance, but Tyler Stephenson flied out to center field and Luis Gonzalez grounded to third to end the game.

The Dragons collected 11 hits. Trammell led the way with two hits, including his home run, and two runs batted in. Friedl, Bell, and John Sansone also had two hits each.

Dragons starting pitcher Max Wotell (0-1) suffered the loss. He worked three and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and four runs with three walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Aaron Fossas, who had allowed only two runs all season prior to Wednesday, surrendered three runs in two and one-third innings on six hits. Jesse Stallings closed it out with two perfect innings.

The Dragons return home to open a four-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Andrew Jordan (3-3, 4.14) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Peter Bayer (0-1, 2.82). The series continues Friday through Sunday.