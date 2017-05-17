Friendly wave ends with car in Washington Twp. house

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – What started as a friendly gesture ended in a car crashing into a house in Washington Township Wednesday.

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Turnberry Village Drive Wednesday afternoon on the report of a car crashing into a structure.

When deputies arrived they found one person stuck in a car that had crashed into a bedroom wall of the home.

Deputies say it appears the driver of the car was waving to a neighbor and inadvertently accelerated, crashing into the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Building inspectors have been called to the scene to ovulate the home.