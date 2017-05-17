Friendly wave ends with car in Washington Twp. house

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – What started as a friendly gesture ended in a car crashing into a house in Washington Township Wednesday.

(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Turnberry Village Drive Wednesday afternoon on the report of a car crashing into a structure.

When deputies arrived they found one person stuck in a car that had crashed into a bedroom wall of the home.

Deputies say it appears the driver of the car was waving to a neighbor and inadvertently accelerated, crashing into the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Building inspectors have been called to the scene to ovulate the home.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s