PIKEVILLE, KY (WCMH) — A Kentucky woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $26,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies, according to CNN.

Troop leader Leah Ann Vick, 26, allegedly picked up a shipment of cookies on Feb. 1. Officials say she never paid for any of them or took them to the troop so they could sell them.

The Wilderness Road chapter of the Scouts filed a complaint with state police, who began investigating the case. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. The cookies have not been recovered.