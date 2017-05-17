Man pleads not guilty in fatal Englewood crash

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of killing another driver during a high-speed chase pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to multiple charges.

Jordan Harville pleaded not guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court to two counts of vehicular manslaughter in the death of Anthony Hufford.

Authorities say Harville stole a pickup truck in Miami County on March 27th. Harville led several law enforcement agencies on a chase on I-75, before exiting on Northwoods Boulevard and going south on N. Dixie Drive.

He crashed the truck into a vehicle driven by Hufford in Harrison Township. Hufford died from injuries sustained in that crash.

Troy Police and Miami County Deputies were chasing the truck when the crash happened.

Harville is being held in the Miami County Jail on $100,000 bond. A judge set a pretrial hearing for May 22nd at 3 p.m.