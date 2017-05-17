Medical marijuana facilities banned in Piqua

In this photo taken Tuesday, May 5, 2015, a marijuana plant grows at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse in Otsego, Minn. The crop is coming in at Minnesota Medical Solutions, one of two manufacturers who will be supplying the state's medical marijuana. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Piqua City Commission unanimously approved a zoning ordinance prohibiting medical marijuana cultivation, processing, and/or dispensing within city limits Tuesday night.

During the commission meeting, some Residents expressed concerns about the lack of jobs in the area.  Commenting that having a marijuana dispensary could be a major economic boost for the city, while creating.

City leaders, however, said they wanted to wait until the rules were in place and observe how other cities roll out the medical marijuana program before allowing it in Piqua.

“We would be putting ourselves in the driver seat if you will to be able to then possibly make a decision once we know everything, if we want if we want to do it or not.  But at this point there were so many things up in the air and so many questions that weren’t answered that we really felt that as a city this was the best thing for us to do,” City of Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds said.

Hinds said the city could revisit their issue once all the rules are in place.

Ohio’s medical marijuana program is scheduled to go into effect in September of 2018.

