Monumental moneymakers: Big salaries in war on heroin

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio is spending one billion dollars a year to fight the opioid epidemic and taxpayers are fronting the bill.

Medical treatment is the biggest ticket item in that budget with more than half going toward salaries.

In 2016, 19 of the 20 highest paid state employees worked in the Mental Health and Drug Addiction department. With the top earner making just shy of $500,000 dollars.

The number of doctors who are actually going in this area have increased, but it’s not nearly enough. So you’re not going to have 2 percent [of the physicians] being able to meet a whole epidemic, Family and Addiction Specialist Dr. Abdullahi Mubarak said. He’s been in the field for over 30 years.

Of the $1 Billion spent on the war on heroin, $650 million was dished out for health care to cover the high salaries of doctors and treatment services mainly from Medicaid. Another $138 million for the department of Jobs and family services for the littlest victims impacted by the epidemic. $88 million for the department of mental health and addiction for preventive measures and Narcan. $31 million for jail & correctional programs as well as $11 million on law enforcement.

FY16 STATEWIDE ASSISTANCE TO SUPPORT FIGHTING DRUG ABUSE AND ADDICTION:

Health Care for Ohioans with Drug Addiction/Behavioral Health Issues $ 650,200,000. Addiction Treatment, Community Mental Health Services, Community Psychiatric Supportive Treatment, Behavioral Health Counseling and Therapy, Mental Health Assessment Services, Crisis Intervention, Pharmacologic Management Services, and Emergency Services/Coverage of Naloxone Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services $ 88,768,265. Prevention, Treatment for people not covered by Medicaid (e.g., inmates), Recovery Housing, Peer Support and Naloxone Programs in Ohio’s Correctional System $ 31,411,160. Treatment, Monitoring, Housing and Supervision Department of Public Safety $ 11,069,452. Drug Interdiction, Crime Lab Drug Analyses and Education and Prevention Medical Board $ 5,257,526. Licensee Education and Enforcement of Prescribing Standards Pharmacy Board $ 4,232,963. Enforcement, Investigations and Drug Monitoring Bureau of Workers’ Compensation $ 2,900,000. Preventive and Enforcement Activities Department of Youth Services $ 2,827,469. Substance Abuse Education, Prevention, Treatment, Counseling and Drug Courts Department of Health $ 262,025. Drug Overdose Prevention and Intervention Department of Job and Family Services $ 138,238,777. Administrative and Placement Costs for Children Services Adjutant General $ 4,068,190. Drug Interdiction Efforts GRAND TOTAL $ 939,235,827.* Assistance to Fight Drug Abuse and Addiction

*Does not include Ohio Highway Patrol, Attorney General and Ohio Supreme Court funding.

I think every little bit helps. There’s no silver bullet answer to this challenge. I think it’s really multifaceted, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Tracy Plouck said. “Every Ohioan is someone’s son or daughter often time someone’s parent and to try to save a life, if were able to do so, means that that person may have another chance at treatment and recovery. “

This year the state passed legislation to shut down “pill mills” from cranking out pain meds.

The state is also allowing for-profit providers, from in and out of state, to establish treatment centers in areas that need it the most.