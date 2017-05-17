Ohio officer recovers from drug poisoning, has warning for dealers

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police officer finished his first shift back on the job Tuesday after being out since Friday, when he accidentally overdosed after touching fentanyl.

Officer Christopher Green said he wanted to get back to work as soon as possible following the incident.

“I never dreamed something so dangerous would be such a minute powder,” he said.

Green said the past four days felt like a scene from a movie — just a few grains of fentanyl powder knocked him unconscious.

The drug was all over the car they were investigating. He said the suspects tried to hide it by smashing it into the carpet.

Later, after the gloves were off, Green brushed some powder off of his shirt. By the time he realized what he just did, it was too late.

“I reach around to pull the tail of my sweatshirt to the front. By then, my thumb, my finger is already in it,” Green said.

“I’m starting to realize what is going on but at the same time, I’m in disbelief. There is no way this is happening to me. You see this stuff in movies,” Green said.

An hour later, the 32-year-old officer passed out. He woke up in the hospital to see his fiancée looking down at him, crying.

Green was told he had absorbed the drug through his skin.

He said when they first asked the suspects what the substance was, they told police it was cocaine. The drug was actually the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin.

