Ohio prison guards plan picket on contract, inmate drug use

By Published:
Generic Jail Cell
(WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A union representing Ohio prison guards says it plans to picket later this month over contract violations and rampant drug use at a prison in the southern part of the state.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association has filed a notice of intent to picket at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville on May 31. The union says prison management has covered up the number of inmates who have failed drug tests to avoid reporting high numbers to the state Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The union says drug use at Lucasville is at an all-time high.

A state prison spokeswoman says the union’s allegation of a drug testing cover-up is wrong and the prison administration is focused on stopping drugs from entering Lucasville.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s