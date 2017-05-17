Police officer wins 2017 Miss Texas United States beauty pageant

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) — A Katy Independent School District police officer was crowned Miss Texas over the weekend.

Miss Katy Shannon Dresser is now Miss Texas United States.

Dresser comes from a family of law enforcement officers. Both of her parents were with the Los Angeles Police Department.

As for Dresser, she’s been with the Katy ISD Police Department since September 2015. She is the campus officer for Raines High School, Opportunity Awareness Center (OAC), Behavioral Transit Program (BTP) and Miller Career and Technical Center.

Dresser is a KEYS (Keep Encouraging Youth toward Success) Mentor with Katy ISD as well as a volunteer with T.A.P.S (Teen and Police Service).

