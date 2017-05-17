Police trying to identify suspect in robbery

Published:
(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

BUTLER  TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Tuesday night.

Police say a man came into the Comfort Inn in the 7100 block of Miller Lane around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

An employee told police the man said he had a gun and jumped the counter, chasing the employee to the laundry area and stealing the employee’s phone.

The man ran to the parking lot in an unknown direction.

 

The suspect is described as a black man between 5-feet 5- and 9-inches tall, medium build. He was wearing a red shirt, blue New York Yankees ball cap, black tennis shoes baggy blue jeans.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867)

