Police warn of new drug that looks like candy, make arrest

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN (WTHR\WDTN) – Indiana’s Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is asking parents to be on the lookout for “Xanie Tarts.”
They look like a well-known candy. They even have the familiar logo.
“This looks like candy,” Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says of the pills.
However, the fact it’s in a police evidence bag tells you it’s not just a SweetTart.
Sheriff’s deputies first found the drugs in the shoe of a 17-year-old, and noticed they didn’t look quite right.
“Different color here,” Myers says. “It looks like maybe a liquid had been put on those but they look like candy.”
They’re called “Xanie Tarts”, SweetTarts tainted with the prescription drug Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug with side effects like drowsiness, slurred speech, lack of balance and coordination, memory problems and anxiety.
2 NEWS spoke with health officials with the Montgomery County ADAMHS board who say drug dealers target children with drug-laced candy for business.
Tips on talking to your kids about drugs:
- Be clear with your kids that you don’t want them using drugs.
- Begin these discussions early in a child’s life.
- Talk often about the dangers and results of drug and alcohol use.
- Be a better listener. Ask questions and encourage them to talk.
- Give honest answers. Don’t lie if you used drugs in the past.
- Ask clarifying questions to make sure you understand.
- Use TV reports, antidrug commercial to introduce the subject.
- Don’t react in a way that will cut off discussion
- Role play ways to refuse drugs and alcohol
- For teenagers, consider establishing a written or verbal contract.
