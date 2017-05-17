Police warn of new drug that looks like candy, make arrest

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN (WTHR\WDTN) – Indiana’s Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is asking parents to be on the lookout for “Xanie Tarts.”

They look like a well-known candy. They even have the familiar logo.

“This looks like candy,” Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says of the pills.

However, the fact it’s in a police evidence bag tells you it’s not just a SweetTart.

Sheriff’s deputies first found the drugs in the shoe of a 17-year-old, and noticed they didn’t look quite right.

“Different color here,” Myers says. “It looks like maybe a liquid had been put on those but they look like candy.”

They’re called “Xanie Tarts”, SweetTarts tainted with the prescription drug Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug with side effects like drowsiness, slurred speech, lack of balance and coordination, memory problems and anxiety.

2 NEWS spoke with health officials with the Montgomery County ADAMHS board who say drug dealers target children with drug-laced candy for business.

Tips on talking to your kids about drugs:

Be clear with your kids that you don’t want them using drugs.

Begin these discussions early in a child’s life.

Talk often about the dangers and results of drug and alcohol use.

Be a better listener. Ask questions and encourage them to talk.

Give honest answers. Don’t lie if you used drugs in the past.

Ask clarifying questions to make sure you understand.

Use TV reports, antidrug commercial to introduce the subject.

Don’t react in a way that will cut off discussion

Role play ways to refuse drugs and alcohol

For teenagers, consider establishing a written or verbal contract.

