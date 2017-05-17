Ripe and ready for Troy Strawberry Festival

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – June is right around the corner and so is the Troy Strawberry festival. This spring we’ve seen a late freeze, a lot of rain and now the warmer temperatures. But despite all of that the berries here at Fulton Farms are ripe and ready.

Erin Chamberlain and her three-year-old daughter Sophia decided to spend the day outside picking strawberries.

“It’s a perfect day today. Just perfect weather nice and sunny and breezy – before it gets too hot right?” Chamberlain explains.

But too much heat for too long isn’t good for the 10 acres of berries here at Fulton Farms.

“The heat strawberries don’t like heat. But I think the end of the week we’re supposed to cool down but if we don’t stay hot too long we should be ok” Levi Karnehm, Fulton Farms.

Levi Karnehm says last fall’s weather was perfect and set the stage for this season. His crew did have to take precautions a few weeks ago due to the chilly temperatures at night.

Judging by all the berries little Sophia is finding- the frost protection worked.

if it doesn’t get too hot in the next couple of weeks this crop should last until the middle of June. You can find out more about Fulton Farms and the schedule for picking by visiting their facebook page